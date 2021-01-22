Construction project affecting inbound Edens, Kennedy this weekend

CHICAGO — Starting Friday night, IDOT is shutting down several lanes of traffic on the Edens and the Kennedy for a construction project this weekend.

Be prepared for a bottleneck on the inbound Kennedy this weekend.

IDOT crews are demolishing the north end of the Montrose Avenue bridge. That means, all inbound Kennedy and inbound Edens traffic approaching Montrose will be forced down to one lane and into the inbound express lanes. Drivers will not be able to exit until Armitage.

The lane closures are expected to end at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Ramps from Wilson, Montrose, Lawrence and Cicero to the inbound expressway are also closed for this project. IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda said this is necessary to demolish and replace the current bridge.

“With any construction projects or any infrastructure, they’re designed for only so many years,” said Maria Castaneda. “This one was nearing the end of its construction years and so that it was in need to be replaced.”

Additional closures are expected to take place again next weekend and once more before spring.

This project was supposed to be done in December, however IDOT said the project was delayed due to steel procurement issues caused by the pandemic, along with a winter shutdown.