A view of the Obama Presidential Center campus experienced from the South. Credit: Obama Foundation

CHICAGO — Construction has been halted at the Obama Presidential Center worksite after a noose was discovered.

Lakeside Alliance, the construction company behind the center, said they were informed Thursday morning and police were called.

The company is suspending operations onsite “in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers.”

A $100,000 reward has been offered by Lakeside Alliance to help find anyone responsible.

Construction on the center began Aug. 2021 in Jackson Park.

The complex will consist of an athletic center, event center, forum with a restaurant, an auditorium, recording studio and a Chicago Public Library branch.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.