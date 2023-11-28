CHICAGO — Construction has begun on a new winterized tent complex in Brighton Park that will be used to shelter migrants and residents in the area say opposition to the plans remains strong.

Late Tuesday morning, a large flatbed truck arrived at the construction site at 38th and California with items marked “tent #1 billeting,” a word for temporary shelter.

City officials said that construction was expected to start as soon as Wednesday, but WGN News spotted crews working away at the foundation on Tuesday.

The plan calls for winterized tents, built on former industrial land in Brighton Park, to house upwards of 1,500 people who are seeking asylum. It is a small fraction of the 22,700 migrants the city says have arrived in Chicago in the last 15 months.

Currently, 13,000 of them are in shelters, and 1,250 of them are awaiting placement, sleeping at CPD districts and at O’Hare.

While testing shows that there are toxic metals in the soil, 12th Ward Alderwoman Julia Ramirez said she has not been given access to the full study and opposes the construction.

Ramirez is not alone. Several community members have protested the location of the camp.

“I think residents of Brighton Park and McKinley Park did not have proper legal representation,” Dr. Kim Tee, who is protesting the camp, said.

Long-time critics of the housing plan say the camps are taking advantage of working-class communities.

“It’s a bad plan. This is a bad plan for this community. It’s a bad plan altogether and the City of Chicago’s residents have not been put first when it comes to the migrant crisis in this country,” Ja’Mal Green, who opposes the plan, said.

Even with vocal opposition, some residents say the new arrivals don’t bother them, but the communication from the city does.

“My point of view is to get into the realization and say “You know what it is and what it is,’ But do our part to make this a much better decision than the city thought it would be,” Brighton Park resident Daniel Guzman said.

On Tuesday morning, Governor JB Pritzker kept his comments on migrant housing very general.

“The city and the state are working together to make sure we’re doing the right thing for the migrants who are truly potentially out in the elements During the worst time of the year,” Pritzker said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said that he expects the environmental impact study to be finalized and possibly released by the end of the week.

It all comes as seven additional buses of migrants arrived in the city on Tuesday.