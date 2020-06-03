Conrad Worrill, African American scholar and activist from Chicago, has died

CHICAGO — Dr. Conrad Worrill, a prominent African American scholar and activist from Chicago, passed away early Wednesday morning, his family confirmed.

His daughter Fekmi Skanes shared a family statement on Twitter that said Worrill’s health had recently declined as he battled several major illnesses.

“In the early morning of June 3, 2020, Dr. Worrill entered the eternal ancestral realm,” the statement said.

My dad, Dr. Conrad Worrill, now rests with the eternal ancestors. @DrConradWorrill pic.twitter.com/nCii7n6TCs — Femi Skanes (@FemiSkanes) June 3, 2020

A founding member and national chairman of the National Black United Front from 1985-2009, NBUF posted a tribute to Worrill on their Facebook page.

“While we believe in the collective, it is correct to say that more than [any] other single person he is the reason NBUF has lasted for 41 years,” the statement said.

Chance the Rapper also tweeted a tribute to Worrill after learning of his passing.

RIP to the great Chicago legend Dr. Conrad Worrill, who my passed away yesterday. Your activism and organizing efforts will not forgotten. We need a new National United Black Front, and we’re well overdue for another MILLION MAN MARCH!! — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 3, 2020

Worrill was 78 years old.