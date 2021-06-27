Congresswoman Robin Kelly discusses ‘Break the Cycle of Violence Act’

Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-2) joins WGN Political Report to discuss the ‘Break the Cycle of Violence Act’ legislation aimed at violence prevention amid a local and nationwide surge in gun violence.

The legislation proposes to authorize $6.5 billion over 8 years to invest in community-based violence intervention, along with $5 billion over 8 years towards a competitive grant program and $1.5 billion over 8 years towards a job training, education, apprenticeship and skilled trades training grant.

The legislation is sponsored by Kelly, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and three other House Democrats.