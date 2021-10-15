Congressional hearing held on Postal Service problems in Chicago area

WASHINGTON — Long-running problems with the United States Postal Service in Chicago were under the microscope Friday during a Congressional field hearing.

The meeting was requested by Congressman Danny Davis (D-Chicago) after several instances of slow and lost mail have been reported amid the pandemic.

Illinois’ Congressional delegation was on-hand Friday to look at ways to improve service.

The inspector general for USPS was blunt in the hearing when describing some problems she has seen.

“We observed mail and parcels that have been sitting on observe for more than 19 days,” Melinda Perez said.

Davis was hopeful getting together could set the wheels in motion for fixing the issue. (D-2nd District) said the service has affected her constituents in a negative way.

“It is my hope that this hearing will put us back on track to restore the expectations of our public,” Davis said.

U.S. Postmaster Louis Dejoy’s controversial blueprint for change, which includes slower delivery times, was blasted at the hearing.

“This attack on the United States Postal Service is an attack on seniors, veterans and small businesses across the country,” U.S Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-14th District) said.

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pennsylvania) pushed back on his Democratic colleagues in the hearing.

“These problems existed before Postmaster DeJoy came in,” he said.

Some in Congress told WGN News they spend close to 50% of their office time helping constituents deal with lost mail.