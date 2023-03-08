CHICAGO — Concession workers at the United Center could be back out on the picket line soon.

The two sides met Tuesday night but were not able to come to an agreement — which could mean the concessions for this week’s Big Ten tournament could be impacted.

On Sunday, Unite HERE Local 1 walked the picket line in front of the United Center during the Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers game. The union represents more than 650 employees at the arena — including cooks, servers and bartenders. They are employed by Levy Restaurants.

The two sides have met more than 20 times. Levy said it continues to improve its offer and blames union leadership for not bringing it to the members for a vote.

The two sides are still trying to work out an agreement on wages, health coverage and pensions.

The union said it wants the same benefits Levy employees get at Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field and Navy Pier. The company said it offered ways to get United Center’s employees year-round coverage. It said it proposed lowering the number of hours required to qualify for year-round health insurance.

The Big Ten tournament starts Wednesday night at the United Center and runs through Sunday.

Levy said if workers do strike during the tournament, it will continue to provide limited food and beverage service and will only focus on fan favorites.

The two sides are set to meet again on Saturday.