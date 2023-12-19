CHICAGO — Questions still remain after a 5-year-old died after suffering a medical emergency while staying at a temporary migrant shelter in Pilsen over the weekend.

According to the mayor’s office, 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez died after falling ill while living in the temporary migrant shelter located on the 2200 block of South Halsted Street in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood on Sunday.

Martinez reportedly suffered from a medical emergency before being transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where he later died.

“City officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information on this tragedy,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said. “My heart and my prayers go out to the Martinez family.”

The New Life Centers church in Little Village are reportedly working with the victims family for services, case management, funeral, planning support and any ongoing care for the family.

His death revived community organizers’ complaints about conditions at shelters and questions about how Chicago is responding to an influx of people unaccustomed to the city’s cold winters and with few local contacts.

Annie Gomberg, a volunteer with the city’s Police Station Response Team who has been working with Chicago’s new arrivals since April, sent The Associated Press videos taken by shelter residents showing coughing and crying children in the crowded Pilsen shelter where Martinez was staying. One video showed water leaking from the ceiling onto the cots below.

Gomberg said people staying there told her mold is visible in the shelter, and lack of insulation makes the repurposed warehouse very cold. One of the photos shows a toddler wearing a snow suit and winter hat indoors.

Medical professionals have worried for months about the disjointed healthcare system, saying new arrivals in the U.S. face numerous health issues. For many, the problems are either related to their journey, including trauma, or from living in crowded group settings where infections spread easily and quickly.

Four more people living in the same shelter — a 1-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old woman — were hospitalized with fevers this week, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

All had been living in the same shelter as Martinez. The cause of death was still “pending” on Tuesday, according to Cook County medical examiner records.

Illnesses including small outbreaks of chicken pox and hand foot and mouth disease have spread through some Chicago shelters where people sleep on cots close to each other. Area doctors are growing increasingly worried about RSV and COVID-19 this winter.

“These are hard environments for people to rest and feel good and be able to take care of themselves,” said Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, who recently toured the shelter where the boy was living. She runs a nearby food pantry and has spent most of her medical career working with homeless, immigrant and low-income populations.

About 2,300 people are staying at the shelter, a former warehouse near downtown. The space has about 10 isolation rooms for when people get sick, according to Figueroa.

Residents have complained of faulty heat, water leaks, expired food and crowded conditions that are closed to the public, including reporters and some volunteers who were critical in providing medical care at police stations.

More than 26,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago over the past year by bus and plane with about 14,000 currently in shelters. Roughly 10,000 have been resettled into their own places, which is the city’s ultimate goal. Chicago recently instituted a 60-day limit for shelters, with the first batch of evictions taking effect next month.

The shelters are run by a private-staffing company, Favorite Healthcare Staffing, which city officials have said provides some basic medical care and calls ambulances. At the Pilsen shelter, one Chicago organization has helped with medical care a few hours a week.

The city has spent about $94 million for Favorite Healthcare’s services — nearly 70% of its total spending, despite critics’ claims that Favorite’s costs are exorbitant and shelter conditions and resident treatment are poor. The company, which staffs the shelter where Martinez had lived, said they are working with the city and other authorities to investigate the incident.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of a child at a Pilsen shelter on Sunday, and we send our deepest condolences to his loved ones and community. We take the safety and wellbeing of all shelter residents seriously,” Vice President Keenan Driver said in an emailed statement.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said Tuesday that it is participating in the city’s investigation of Martinez’ death.