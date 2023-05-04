CHICAGO — As the City of Chicago continues to search for the new CPD Superintendent, since David Brown stepped down in March, community members have voiced what they want for the next top cop.

Community forums have been going on a weekly basis for a month now.

Each meeting has taken place on different sides of the city to make sure the decision is reflective of all community members and their desires for the department’s leadership.

An intimate crowd filled the auditorium of Roosevelt High School in Albany Park for a fourth town hall meeting.

For the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, having an emphasis on community input is key in their search to nominate three candidates for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to choose from. The entire process must be complete by July 14.

Community members expressed accountability for police misconduct must be a priority for whoever is put in charge.

Fred Waller, the former Chief of Patrol for the Chicago Police Department, was recently named the Interim Superintendent, but whether his appointment becomes permanent or not, many want someone who will improve the trust between officers and residents.

At least three more community forums are scheduled before the deadline. The next forum will be on May 10 at Kennedy High School in Garfield Ridge.

The commission said at least 17 people have applied for the superintendent position and those interested have until Sunday to apply.