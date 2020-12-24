Community tries to make 4-year-old’s Christmas brighter after father killed in Bridgeport carjacking

CHICAGO – A little boy who lost his father Monday night in an apparent carjacking received gifts from the community to try to make his Christmas a little brighter.

Shaui Guan, 33, died just steps away from his home on Monday night after he was shot in an apparent carjacking.

He left behind a wife and his four-year-old son Ryan just days before Christmas.

When community activist Andrew Holmes heard about what happened, he wanted to help.

Thursday, he along with others dropped off nearly two dozen bags of toys outside the family’s home.

Police believe someone in a passing car asked for his keys and when he called 911 to report it, gunshots were heard on the line.

Guan was struck in the chest and died at the scene.

When people heard about what happened, they wanted to do something to help make this Christmas just a little brighter.

“Since it’s Christmas and this senseless crime took place, what we did is partner with the Schofield Family Foundation,” Holmes said.

Holmes and family are hopeful that police will be able to find and arrest the person who did this.

There is surveillance video in the area that police are reviewing. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.