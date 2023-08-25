CHICAGO — A community is pushing for peace on Chicago’s South Side on Friday.

Father Pfleger and the Saint Sabina community started the weekend with a peace walk, which took place in the Auburn Gresham community. The peace walk comes after two teens were killed in the area last week.

Gun violence plaguing the city claimed the lives of the two CPS students, 17-year-old Ashuntice Wilburn, and 14-year-old RayJohn Harshaw, only a week before they were set to begin the new school year.

Last weekend in Chicago, 40 people were shot and seven were killed, including the two teens.