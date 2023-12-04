CHICAGO — Community programs at Amundsen Park returned on Monday after the city scrapped its plans to use the park’s field house as a temporary migrant shelter, according to Alderman Chris Taliaferro (29th Ward).

The city’s proposal to use the field house to shelter migrants sparked pushback from residents in the area after community programs were either put on hold or moved to other parks. Residents said the park’s programs for youth and seniors kept the community safe.

The city eventually halted its efforts to convert the field house, but residents worried that cuts to park hours and the slow return of programs were precursors to the city moving forward with the plans.

In a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, Ald. Taliaferro (29th Ward) said staff will begin returning to the park on Monday, and after restaffing, programming will return and winter program registration will begin.

“Residents of this ward, and those that joined from the south and north ends of the city, came together to stand strong in keeping this community asset available to residents. I sincerely thank you for your commitment to one another and to your community. Great work! I thank the Mayor and his administration for listening and never closing the door to our conversations and continuing to work with my office and the residents toward this resolution,” Taliaferro said.

Had the initial plan gone forward, around 200 migrants would have been sheltered at the park’s field house. It was only one of several attempts by the city to house the recent influx of migrants who are being bused to Chicago, leaving some of the recent arrivals sleeping in police stations and city airports.

More than 20,000 people have arrived in the city since busses carrying migrants began arriving in Chicago in August of 2022.

Last week, as part of the recently announced Unity Initiative, migrants at several police stations began moving into 17 churches.