Community organizers joining forces in hopes to cut down city’s violence

CHICAGO – As the city fears more violence this holiday weekend, community organizers are stepping up with a hope that weekend violence doesn’t repeat itself.

The efforts are starting Thursday night and will last all weekend as organizers try to join forces across the city.

After recent weekend deaths of a 1-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, activists said they are going all out to make a positive change in the streets.

“It takes a village,” said activist Cleopatra Draper. “Families have been shattered. Lives have been lost. Blood has been shed, enough is enough.”

My Block My Hood My City is going spend time in neighborhoods affected by violence. They are started Friday night with a peace march.

“Together, community organizers have created a weekend of positive festivities,” said activist Ashley Munson. “We are still holding police officers accountable, but we’re also holding our community accountable.”

The organization is also awarding up to $50,000 in peace grants to volunteers who want to prevent violence this weekend in their own neighborhoods.

“Nobody’s gonna come save us,” said activist Berto Aguayo. “It’s the people right here and the people in the communities that are gonna save themselves.”

Many groups are coordinating their efforts so they don’t overlap and they will fill gaps where needed.

“We are now anticipating holidays as potential incidents of violence,” said Jill Bradley with COO Build Chicago. “The feeling of confinement churns the potential for violence.”

They are also hoping to roll out new so-called “no shoot zones” near summer camps and areas where kids are more likely to be. There will also be a peace march and rally starting at St. Sabina Thursday night at 6:30.