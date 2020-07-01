Community, officials asking for info after fatal shooting of 10-year-old Logan Square girl

CHICAGO — There was a strong show of solidarity Tuesday night in Logan Square after the community was impacted by the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl.

On Saturday night, Lena Nunez was killed when a bullet fired from the street hit her in the head, as she was inside of her Logan Square apartment on the 3400 block of Dickens Avenue.

On Tuesday, just steps from where the incident happened, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown came to send a message to the community.

Glen Brooks, community policing director, said the reason officers and members of Operation Wake Up were in the community Tuesday night was not just out of respect for the girl’s family, but it was a call to everyone in the area.

When the shots were fired Saturday, neighbors chalked it up to fireworks, and detectives are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger.

“We need your help in solving crime,” Brown said. “Someone saw something. Someone saw something that will help break this case.”

Neighbors are now asking police what will be done differently to avoid another tragic shooting

“When someone says reform, that is not a bad word to me,” Commander Mel Roman, 14th District, said. “We should always be striving to do better. So we commit to you that we’re going to do better. With you partnership with your eyes and your ears.”

Nunez was one of several children shot in Chicago in the past few days.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or visit cpdtip.com.