CHICAGO — Residents in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood will get their chance to speak out on Tuesday over plans to use the fieldhouse as a temporary migrant shelter.

About 300 single men, who are currently living at different police stations across the city, are expected to move to the Gage Park Fieldhouse as early as Saturday, July 1.

On Tuesday, neighbors will be able to ask questions at the St. Clare De Montefalco Catholic Chapel in Gage Park on their concerns about the city’s plan to house hundreds of migrants at the local field house.

While Gage Park’s campus will stay open to the public and accessible for general use, the field house will be converted into a respite center.

Improvements to the Gage Park Fieldhouse, include a dining hall, two separate shower rooms, activity rooms and other spaces for health, cultural and educational usage.

15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez said he volunteered this building because it’s located in a neighborhood that would be safe and welcoming to the new arrivals.

“The greater community is one generation removed from their migratory history coming to this country,” Lopez said. “So I think we’re not going to see a lot of the animosity that we’ve seen in other neighborhoods. We all remember what it was like coming to a new place with nothing.”

WGN reached out to the city for comment, but still have yet to hear back.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the St. Clare De Montefalco Catholic Chapel located on the 5400 block of South Washtenaw Avenue in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood.