CHICAGO — A community meeting will be held Thursday evening to discuss the possibility of turning the Broadway Armory into a migrant shelter.

This will be the second meeting held to discuss the possibility of opening the shelter for newly arrived migrants residing at police stations.

The alderwoman who serves the ward is hosting the meeting and said she can host 300 migrants for an undetermined amount of time.

The park district is looking at ways to change programs at the Armory including summer camps for kids as well as seniors.

The latest meeting follows Wednesday’s immigrant and refugee rights meeting at city hall where concerns were raised.

“I think that it’s clear that our institutions at the city level are overwhelmed,” Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said.

More than 11,000 migrants, many from Texas, have been bussed to Chicago since last year.

The city has 14 shelters running, and the number is expected to increase as more migrants continue being bussed to Chicago.

The committee stated they are likely to see a larger influx of migrants transitioning out of temporary shelters into permanent housing.

The community meeting is scheduled to be at Broadway Armory at 6:00 p.m.