Community leaders push for 1st ‘No Crime Day’ in West Pullman Park

CHICAGO — A major push to stop crime and bring the community together took place on the city’s South Side Saturday, with community leaders hosting the first ‘No Crime Day’ in West Pullman Park.

Organizers are advocating for pastors and community leaders to join forces and fight crime in the area together with an event full of food, music and activities for children.

Sheila Gill brought her grandchildren to show them a community united, as well as the positive Black men that are a part of their community.

“Yes something positive. The Chicago police officers are here. They’re involved, we are loving it,” Gill said.

State Representative Robert Rita teamed up with Roseland Ceasefire organization to host ‘No Crime Day’ in the Roseland and West Pullman area.

“We need to do more positive events in the city. We need to come together and be here with the reverend pastors, to show all of us working together that we can have good results,” Rita said.

Today was also about education through athletics or books, looking to provide children with a sense of security in the community they call home.

“Kids aren’t allowed to be kids. They’re not allowed to explore themselves on open air in their community. You shouldn’t feel like you’re a prisoner in your own community,” child book author Mike Brown said.

With events like these, residents hope that the pattern of violence will change in their community.