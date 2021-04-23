Community leaders organize tributes for 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

CHICAGO — Members of several South and West Side community organizations plan to meet up near 87th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday to form a car caravan and drive to the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road for a balloon release in remembrance of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Jaslyn was shot to death in her father’s car at a McDonald’s at Kedzie and Roosevelt last Sunday afternoon. Her father, Jontae, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

There is currently a suspect in custody, after Chicago police were surveilling him in a western suburb before attempting to pull him over on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Police said the suspect then crashed his car, got out and tried to carjack a nearby family to get away. Illinois State Police have confirmed he did fire a shot at officers.

An officer shot back, hitting the man multiple times in the arm. He was taken to Loyola Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and he is expected to be charged soon.

The incident caused all inbound lanes of I-290 to be closed for nearly five hours Thursday night.

Police said the man is one of the men responsible for the murder of Jaslyn Adams.