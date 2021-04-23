Community leaders organize tributes for 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams

Chicago News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO Members of several South and West Side community organizations plan to meet up near 87th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday to form a car caravan and drive to the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road for a balloon release in remembrance of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Jaslyn was shot to death in her father’s car at a McDonald’s at Kedzie and Roosevelt last Sunday afternoon. Her father, Jontae, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

There is currently a suspect in custody, after Chicago police were surveilling him in a western suburb before attempting to pull him over on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Police said the suspect then crashed his car, got out and tried to carjack a nearby family to get away. Illinois State Police have confirmed he did fire a shot at officers.

An officer shot back, hitting the man multiple times in the arm. He was taken to Loyola Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and he is expected to be charged soon.

The incident caused all inbound lanes of I-290 to be closed for nearly five hours Thursday night.

Police said the man is one of the men responsible for the murder of Jaslyn Adams.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News