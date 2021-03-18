Community leaders in Chicago’s Chinatown speaking out against hate crimes

CHICAGO — Commuity leaders in the Chinatown neighborhood are speaking out against Anti-Asian hate crimes.

Chicago police are beefing up patrols to help reassure a shaken community, one of the largest Chinatowns in the entire country.

The brutal slaying of eight people in the Atlanta-area, including six women of Asian descent, sent shock waves across the country and here in Chicago.

The Chinatown community has been faced with racist incidents, some blaming Asians and Chinese for the coronavirus.

Community leaders say it’s been a terrible year for Asian Americans. Battered first by the pandemic and subsequent recession, followed by a disturbing surge of hate crimes reported by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

According to the latest numbers from a nonprofit group of California scholars known as Stop Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate Across the Country, in the last year alone nearly 3,800 incidents of hate crimes were reported by Asian Americans. More than 68% of those hateful incidents involved verbal harrassment, 11.1% reported cases involving physical assault with Asian woman reporting twice as many hate crimes as Asian men.

The heartwrenching scene in Atlanta causing alarm. The 21-year-old gunman in custody, reportedly telling investigators that he was not targeting Asian Americans, an argument that rings hollow for community leaders. The suspect, in a twisted piece of logic, said to have opened fire as a form of vengeance for his own sexual addiction.

Chicago police commander says so far, they see no specific evidence or intelligence that tells them anything similar they saw in Atlanta will happen in Chicago.

Mental health experts say there has been a dramatic increase of Asian Americans in Chinatown who have sought help for a combination of issues regarding the pandemic and hate crimes.