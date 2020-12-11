Community holds emotional tribute to retired CFD firefighter killed during attempted carjacking

CHICAGO — People lined up down the block in the Pullman neighborhood Thursday to pay tribute to slain retired CFD firefighter Lt. Dwain Williams.

Williams was gunned down one week ago outside Let’s Get Poppin, a small family-run business he often frequented.

Owner Barbara Maras said Williams was, “a blessing.”

“He was always pleasurable, we lost a hero and an Angel,” Maras said.

Williams was also a chess player, musician, science fanatic, Army vet from the 101st Airborne and public servant at CFD for decades. He leaves behind a wife and four daughters.

Former co-workers described him as a man with an infectious smile and personality who loved his job.

People lined up to help support his family during a fundraiser organized by the Black Fire Brigade, which actively recruits young African-American men and young women to make a career out of the fire service.

Member Vernon Moore said he saw the news and could not let this go without doing something for him.

“Could have been you, could’ve been me, anyone,” Moore said. “It really bothered me.”

People lined up to buy popcorn from Let’s Get Poppin while also donating to Williams’ family to help with funeral expenses.

His widow Karen Armstrong said she’s so thankful for the support she’s received from the community.

“I’m thankful from the heart,” Armstrong said. “We’re going to stand together united and we’re going to turn this thing around, we’re going to make our city the beautiful city that it once was and that takes black, white, all of us put together.”

There is a $35,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in Williams’ case.