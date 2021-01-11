Community, families remember victims of deadly Saturday shooting spree

CHICAGO — Four people, including the gunman, were left dead in a Saturday shooting spree that injured four others and spanned from Chicago to Evanston.

Chicago and Evanston police said it believes perpetrator Jason Nigthengale chose his victims at random.

University of Chicago Ph.D. student Yiran Fan was the first victim of the deadly spree. The 30-year-old from China was studying at the Booth School of Business.

Fan was found Saturday afternoon shot in the head in a car in a parking garage on the 5000 block of South East End.

Police said from there, Nightengale shot others in an apartment building, convenience store and in a car at the intersection of West 103rd Street and South Halsted Street.

Police said in the evening, Nightengale opened fire in an Evanston CVS and IHOP before being killed in a shootout with Evanston police officers outside a Dollar General at the intersection of West Howard Street and North Western Avenue.

Aisha Nevell, a 46-year-old mother of two was also killed in the shooting spree. Nevell worked as a security guard in a building in the 4900 block of South East End.

Nevell’s relatives said she was a foodie and a singer who loved to travel.

Anthony Faulker, a 20-year-old man who had recently moved back to Chicago was killed while buying lottery tickets in a convenience store at the intersection of West 93rd Street and South Halsted Street.

The youngest victim is a 15-year-old girl who is in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital. The oldest victim is an 81-year-old woman, currently in critical condition at Christ Medical Center.