CHICAGO — A community meeting was hosted by local leaders in the wake of several high-profile crimes, including the arrest of Quavon Ewing — the 32-year-old accused of attacking and the attempted kidnapping of three women in the span of just 45 minutes last Sunday.

Ewing was later charged with attempted kidnapping and aggravated battery for allegedly attempting to force two women into a van in the West Loop.

This all happened one day after Ewing appeared in a Cook County courtroom on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender and was released on nothing more than his signature and a promise to return to court.

“You can argue that there’s a lack of accountability on several fronts and some of that we can control, some of that we cannot control,” said West Central Association President Armando Chacon said.

After the attacks, Ewing was held on $500,000 bond.

“We’re going to be on top of it, we got a whole bunch of eyes, we care about each other and we’re going to do something about it,” said Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

While community groups and business leaders look into private security to curb the rise in violent crime, city leaders are also looking to increase police staffing levels and mental health services.

“If we all work together, we can keep the neighborhood safe,” said Alderman Walter Burnett (27th).