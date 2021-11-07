Community bicycle ride takes place in Bronzeville to soak in neighborhood’s atmosphere

CHICAGO — A community bicycle ride took over Drexel Boulevard in Bronzeville on Sunday in the third installation of the city’s ‘Open Boulevards’ series.

Cyclists of all ages took a slow ride through Bronzeville Sunday morning, soaking in the neighborhood’s historic atmosphere alongside beautiful weather.

The city shut down Drexel Boulevard to vehicle traffic between 43rd and 45th Streets for the latest ‘Open Boulevards’ event.

Alisa Baum of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said the event allows residents to take a different look at the gorgeous city.

The route features several stops highlighting the neighborhood’s history, while uniting the community to focus on the need for equitable and safe transportation options.

“Having infrastructure that’s spread out all over the city, particularly South and West Sides will allow more people to get out on their bikes. If the paths are there, the cyclists will be there,” Chris Willard of Small Shop Cycles said.