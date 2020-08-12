Community activists to demand that mayor, governor save Mercy Hospital

CHICAGO — Community activists want to meet with political leaders about the closing of Mercy Hospital.

At the end of last month, the hospital’s president announced that Mercy — located at 2525 S Michigan Ave. — would close early next year.

Activists are concerned about health care in the community and job loss in connection with the closing.

A merger fell through in Springfield after lawmakers failed to provide the funding.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday to demand Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker save the hospital.