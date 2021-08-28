Community activist Ja’Mal Green leads program to increase inner city home ownership

CHICAGO — Community activist Ja’Mal Green now has a corporate title as President of a multi-million dollar program to help increase inner city home ownership.

Green calls the ‘My Turn to Own’ initiative a revolutionary national movement where no one gets turned down, regardless of income level or credit rating.

The organization works with banking partners from across the country to walk future home owners through the buying process and find the right fit for financing their dream.

Green said if cities want to rebuild and revitalize declining neighborhoods, increasing home ownership is an integral step.

The nationwide initiative aims to create a win-win situation, putting people in homes, lowering crime and creating a tax base that will benefit the state.

Green recently criticized J.P. Morgan Chase for discriminatory lending practices, leading the bank to give over $1 billion to repair them.