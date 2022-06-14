CHICAGO — Community Activist Ja’Mal Green announced Tuesday he is running for the mayor of Chicago.

Green said he will be formally making the announcement during a rally at Chemistry in Hyde Park at 4 p.m. along with Senator Nina Turner.

The 26-year-old activist joins a growing list of candidates including Businessman Willie Wilson, fellow Ald. Ray Lopez, State Rep. Kam Buckner and former CPS CEO and City Budget Director Paul Vallas.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last week she will seek a second term.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.