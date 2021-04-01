Community activist Andrew Holmes’ vehicle struck by CTA bus, police say

CHICAGO — A vehicle that Community Activist Andrew Holmes was driving was struck by a CTA bus that ran a red light on the city’s South Side, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Police say the CTA bus was heading north on King Drive around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver ran a red light at the intersection of 51st Street.

The Tribune reports the impact pushed 61-year-old Holmes’ vehicle, a Ford cargo van, into a Jeep.

The 63-year-old female driver of the Jeep was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries. Holmes went on his own to a hospital with a sore shoulder.

The activist was on his way to deliver Easter basket supplies before the accident, according to the Tribune.

Holmes told the Tribune that his light was green when he entered the intersection and that officers at the scene said camera footage showed the driver ran a red light.

Police say they have not cited the driver of the CTA bus. The accident is being investigated.