Community activist Andrew Holmes officially running for Dolton mayor

DOLTON, Ill. — Community activist Andrew Holmes is making the move into politics.

Holmes officially launched his campaign to run for the mayor of south suburban Dolton on Friday.

In a statement, Holmes said, in part, “It is time for the next step in my journey to enhance the quality of life for others.”

He’s calling for transparency and accountability, and Holmes says he thinks he’d make a difference.

Holmes says the suburb has been suffering from years of neglect.

He wants to focus on quality of life issues like fixing potholes, busted street lights and flooding issues — which have plagued the suburb and its residents for years.

The Dolton mayoral election is Feb. 23.