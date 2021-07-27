Committee to discuss ‘Anjanette Young Ordinance,’ proposal seeking to prevent botched CPD raids

CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen and alderwomen will discuss a proposal to prevent overly-aggressive and wrong raids by police.



The “Anjanette Young Ordinance” will be debated by the City Council’s Public Safety committee Tuesday via Zoom.

Supporters of the ordinance on City Council want to address the sorts of mistakes and problems captured on video during the mistaken 2019 police raid of Young’s Near Westside residence as well as other instances of wrongful police raids.

Young’s home was raided wrongly on the night of February 21, 2019 by 12 Chicago police officers. She was forced to stand naked for over 40 minutes.

Those in favor say it will go above and beyond revised Chicago Police search warrant policies announced in May.

The proposed Anjanette Young Ordinance says officers must knock and announce themselves and allow 30 seconds for resident to respond. Police would be prohibited from pointing firearms at children and there would be no handcuffs or interrogating children.

Many aldermen said they want to create stronger safeguards when it comes to police execution of “no-knock” warrants.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

Some argue though that “no-knock” warrants are successfully executed by police every month without incident.