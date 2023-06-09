CHICAGO — The FAA is planning to revisit a plan to address the noise from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

From January to March, the Chicago Department of Aviation received more than 9,000 complaints from residents who live near the airport.

People who live along Hillside Drive in Bensenville said the noise of the planes is something they experience dozens of times a day and during the night.

“We can’t sleep, can’t go outside, the vortex is terrible, the planes are terrible,” Leonarda Gonzalez, who has lived in the area for 39 years, said.

In addition to the nose, the trailing wind vortices that follow the planes are sometimes strong enough to damage homes.

“The vortex winds tore off my roof and part of the overhang on the front,” Mark Keane said. “So I had to spend $11,000 and put 130 mph shingles on my roof so it wouldn’t happen.”

These residents are not alone. Bensenville is one of 40 communities involved in the O’Hare Nose Compatibility Commission.

The commission is working to alleviate some of the problems people who live near O’Hare face on a daily basis.

The group submitted a proposal called Fly Quiet to the FAA last year.

The plan involved rotating runways and rotating headings, which is the direction planes take off from the runway.

That plan was rejected and residents who live along the flight paths lost hope.

“They don’t care about homes,” Diane Botefuhr said. “It’s a disaster waiting to happen.”

This week, leaders from the commission and the FAA met to discuss the plan and they believe it can be revised and implemented.

“All stakeholders agreed that the general framework and concept for acceptance of the proposal is in place,” a statement from the commission read. “Our impression of the discussion is that both parties believe there is a way forward to alleviating stakeholder’s concerns.”

The FAA also said they believe the plan can be revisited.

“We have given our comments to the Chicago Department of Aviation and we expect an updated proposal from them soon,” a statement from the FAA read. “The FAA is committed to getting a new fly quiet program across the finish line.”

The hope is to bring residents some relief.

“I mean we lived here way back and we had airplane noise but it didn’t bother you, we lived through it,” Botefuhr said. “Now it’s getting to a point where, how do you live through it?”

The executive director of the commission said when the original proposal was submitted, it took five months to hear back from the FAA.

The commission has been promised that once a revised proposal is submitted, it will be reviewed in a timely manner so the issues residents are dealing with can be addressed.