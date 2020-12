CHICAGO — ComEd’s moves to upgrade are making customers pay more, according to a consumer watchdog group.

The Illinois Public Interest Research Group released a report on the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act (EIMA), which is one of the laws at the center of the ComEd scandal.

The report says the legislation allowed ComEd to raise profits while falsely pitching its “smart grid” as good news for consumers.

A ComEd spokeswoman disputed the findings.