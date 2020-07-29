ComEd hearing over bribery investigation Wednesday

CHICAGO — Officials of ComEd are being called to testify Wednesday at an Illinois Commerce Commission hearing.

ComEd faces federal bribery charges in its dealings with House Speaker Michael Madigan and his friends. Now, a new consumer fraud lawsuit is demanding millions of dollars in refunds from ComEd.

The utility company has already agreed to pay a $200 million fine and cooperate authorities.

In return, it doesn’t have to reimburse consumers for any profits made in the scheme.

Monday’s lawsuit seeks class action status to include a large percentage of ComEd customers.

In response, the company apologized for its past conduct, but has denied unfairly charging customers.