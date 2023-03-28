CHICAGO — It’s day nine of the ComEd bribery trial at the Dirksen Federal Building in downtown Chicago.

The four defendants on trial are accused of bribing associates of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Juror were shown secretly recorded videos and phone conversations, as well as heard testimony from the government’s key witness.

Former Senior Vice President of ComEd Fidel Marquez took the stand for the second day Tuesday. In 2019, Marquez was approached by the FBI to cooperate in an ongoing bribery investigation and become the government’s key witness.

On Tuesday, he spoke about his role in the alleged bribery scheme to payout contracts of associates of former Illinois speaker Michael Madigan in the hopes of gaining influence of the speaker.

The four defendants, ex-City Club President Jay Doherty, onetime ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, and Madigan associated Michael McClain, are being tried for bribery and falsifying records.

During court, the jury was shown a secretly recorded video of a conversation Marquez had with McClain while Marquez was working with the FBI.

The FBI told Marquez to ask McClain how to address the funneling of payments to Madigan allies with the new CEO of ComEd, Joe Dominquez.

In the video recording, McClain explains who the payments were going towards, including Alderman and Precinct Captains. McClain also told Marquez, “I will say to you, don’t put anything in writing.”

Several other wiretapped conversations and secret video recordings were shown to jurors Tuesday, emails were also shared regarding a ComEd internship program, during testimony Marquez said that the internship positions were set aside for the 13th Ward as a favor to Madigan.

Testimony also included details about political moves like the placement of a ComEd board member.

While Madigan’s name is front and center during this trial, the indicted former House Speaker will face his own trail in November of 2024.