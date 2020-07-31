Columbus statue removed in South Chicago

CHICAGO — Another statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed overnight in Chicago.

The statue was in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood as part of The Drake Fountain display on a pedestrian island at 92nd and Exhange.

The Chicago Sun-Times says the statue was dedicated in 1892. It is believed to be the first statue commemorating Columbus in Chicago.

The city released the following statement in regards to the statue’s removal:

“Following public safety concerns over planned demonstrations similar to the one in Grant Park two weeks ago, the City has temporarily relocated the Christopher Columbus statue at Drake Fountain in the South Chicago neighborhood until further notice. This temporary relocation is part of an effort to prevent individuals from pulling down statues in an extremely dangerous manner, which has created unsafe situations for protestors and police, as well as residents of the surrounding community. To ensure a safe process for residents to express their support or concerns over any of Chicago’s monuments, memorials, and murals, the City will be announcing a formal framework to assess such works in partnership with our local communities.” City of Chicago

Two other statues of Columbus, one in Grant Park and another in Little Italy, were removed last week after protests over the genocide of indigenous people after Columbus arrived in America.