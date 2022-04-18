CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman critically injured by falling concrete in Wicker Park earlier this month spoke out for the first time on Monday.

Annie Shea Wheeler, 22, was walking home on April 6 in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when her world was turned upside down.

She was critically injured after concrete came tumbling down on her from a building located at 1227 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“The past few weeks have been emotionally really taxing on top of obvious physical pain that has been monumental,” Wheeler said. “I’m going to have to retrain my body how to do some basic motor functions.”

Her attorneys claim as recently as March 21, the Chicago Dept. of Buildings told the owner to hire an engineer to make repairs. By the date of the incident, her lawyers said those were not made.

A lawsuit has now been filed against the building owner and the company that erected scaffolding around the building. It alleges negligence and failure of duty on a number of levels — including the absence of netting and a lack of warning signage.

Wheeler, a college senior, will now have to miss her graduation at Columbia College next month.

“I had a few opportunities lined up that I was applying for that I’ll be putting on hold now,” she said.

WGN News has not been able to reach the owner of the building for comment. Chicago Scaffolding said they would prefer to refrain from comment until they see a copy of the lawsuit.