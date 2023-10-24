CHICAGO — Chicago Bears Tight End Cole Kmet paid a visit to St. Viator High School on Tuesday to honor his younger brother.

Kmet’s younger brother, Cooper, plays quarterback at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights.

Cooper and his teammates clinched a playoff win over the weekend, but he was also named the Chicago Bears High School All-Star Player of the Week and his brother surprised him with the honor on Tuesday.

Cooper won a special personalized football, a $500 donation to a youth group of his choice, and food for the entire team Tuesday night.

The Kmet’s hope to one day play together on the same NFL football field, maybe even the same team.

Cooper will be joined by eight other players and nine coachers of the week to be honored at half time when the Bears play the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Dec. 10.