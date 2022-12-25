CHICAGO — Parishioners braved single digits to pack Holy Name Cathedral for its annual midnight mass.
The service was led by Cardinal Blase Cupich.
WGN’s Alyssa Donovan has more above.
by: Alyssa Donovan
Posted:
Updated:
by: Alyssa Donovan
Posted:
Updated:
CHICAGO — Parishioners braved single digits to pack Holy Name Cathedral for its annual midnight mass.
The service was led by Cardinal Blase Cupich.
WGN’s Alyssa Donovan has more above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now