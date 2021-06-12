Coffee from across the world part of mission of kindness for Oak Park coffeeshop

OAK PARK, Ill. — A father and daughter duo work to bring people together through kindness at their coffee shop in Oak Park.

The coffee beans come from all across the world before ending up in a roaster at ‘Whirlwind Coffee’.

Co-owners David Silverstein and his 9-year-old daughter Maya are do-gooders, holding kindness to be even more important than the coffee.

David’s wife and Maya’s mother, Elana died 9 years ago. Elana’s zest for life inspired David to open the coffee shop, working to bring people together no matter where they are in their lives.

Maya is a big part of the coffee shop, working as an expert taste-tester while learning how small businesses work.

“I’m never bored. So many things around me that are to do,” Maya said.

100 percent of Whirlwind Coffee’s net profits go to different charities. David loans the indoor and outdoor spaces for fundraisers, while emphasizing that giving back is something the community really appreciates.