Coast Guard issues lakeshore safety warnings ahead of holiday weekend

CHICAGO — The United States Coast Guard has warned beachgoers to be safe when headed out to Lake Michigan this weekend, with stiff breezes and heavy seas causing small craft advisories.

The National Weather Service issued a warning Thursday as well, lasting throughout the duration of Friday.

“We just make sure they don’t go out very far. They just sit in the edge here,” parent Carly Vollertsen said while watching her kids at the beach.

Lake Michigan in the Chicago area can see waves up to nine feet, creating dangerous conditions for those in the water.

“Especially with all the drownings that have been happening recently, I was very cautious and not letting them go into the water,” Violeta Ochoa-Salabert said.

For the Coast Guard, the aim is to prevent alcohol and drug-related incidents and deaths on the water this holiday weekend.

“Boating and drinking is not a good mix at all. Be competent and capable when you’re out there on the water,” John Huber of the U.S. Coast Guard said.

For Vollertsen, the Coast Guard’s warnings are a welcome step toward ensuring safety at public beaches for the weekend.