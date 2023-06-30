CHICAGO — The Budweiser Clydesdales were surprising Cubs fans outside of Wrigley Field Friday in support of a good cause.

The iconic horses were there for the non-profit Folds of Honor — which provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships.

The horses, which are staying in Barrington Hills while in Chicago, circled Wrigley Field prior to the Cubs-Guardians game at 1:20 p.m. — delighting fans who took several pictures.

On the back next to a cute Dalmatian were recently-awarded scholarship recipients Dana Posley and Perry Casey Jr.

Folds of Honor member Rocky Stickmann was there and knows first-hand the sacrifices military members make. Stickmann, a Marine sergeant at the time, was one of the 66 Iranian hostages held captive in Iran from late 1979 through early 1981.

“I had no idea that the United States would attempt a rescue mission,” Stickmann said. “These guys had the guts to try and made it half way into the country.”

Unfortunately, eight service members lost their lives on the mission when a helicopter crashed.

Stickmann said he thinks about those eight every single day.

To learn more about Folds of Honor, visit here.