CHICAGO — Closing arguments are underway Monday in the ComEd bribery trial.

The defense rested its case Friday after just two of the four defendants chose to testify.

ComEd lobbyist, John Hooker, admitted Wednesday to hiring allies of then-House speaker Michael Madigan. He claimed they were just political referrals and not part of a bribery scheme.

Prosecutors said the “ComEd Four” funneled jobs and cash to associates of Madigan, to curry his favor on legislation important to utility.

The “ComEd Four” are former Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and former ComEd consultant Jay Doherty. All have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including bribery conspiracy.