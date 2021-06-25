Cleanup in Naperville continues in aftermath of EF-3 tornado

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — In the aftermath of an EF-3 tornado that left widespread devastation across the Southwest Suburbs, some residents of Naperville are concerned about more rain on the way this weekend.

“Of course we are worried there will be mold leaking,” resident Koi Luke said.

Contractors are making preparations and warning homeowners to take precautions to stop leaking water in their homes.

“Anyone that did not have secure tarps are experiencing more water coming into the house. It slowed people down a bit, but everyone is still out here working, making it happen,” Coleman’s Contractors owner Brady Coleman said.

The cleanup has already proven to be challenging for local residents, with expected precipitation throughout much of this week not alleviating the situation.

“Mold can be pretty expensive. Most insurance companies have mold limits, for example a $5,000 mold limit,” Austin Randolph of Rando Restoration said.

A multi-agency resource center for those impacted by the tornado will open Saturday and Sunday at Thomas Jefferson Jr. High School at 7200 Janes Avenue in Woodridge.

The city will begin house and property debris collection on June 28 at select addresses. Special brush collection will take place from June 28 to July 3.