CHICAGO — CPS students will be back in the classroom on Wednesday after an extra long holiday weekend prompted by intense winter weather.

According to the district, all CPS schools and offices will be open on Wednesday and classes will be in session for all students.

The announcement comes after Tuesday classes were canceled due to the frigid temperatures that swept across Chicagoland following last week’s winter storms.

Classes were not in session on Monday, as the district observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the holiday weekend got an extra extension due to the frigid temperatures.

The district said extra instructional days are built into the academic calendar, so students will not need to make up for Tuesday classes.

According to the district, in preparation for the return of students, crews have been working around the clock to ensure heating systems are working properly and sidewalks and parking lots are properly treated.

While temperatures have gradually begun to climb, the district said that it will continue to implement inclement weather protocols, to ensure students’ safety, which includes limiting how much time they spend outside.

“We also encourage families to continue dressing their children in several layers of loose, warm clothing and paying special attention to making sure their hands, feet, heads, and ears stay warm as they travel to school,” a district spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Visit the Chicago Public Schools website for the latest updates from the district, or to tread the full statement.

Over 30 CPS schools suffered power outages on Friday amid the winter storms. The district said classes continued as scheduled with the assistance of emergency power sources and power was restored to more than half of the impacted schools by 1 p.m. Friday.

While classes may be back in session, the intense cold is still impacting residents across the city.

Chicago Warming Centers

When temperatures dip below 32 degrees, The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) also activates warming areas at six community service centers

Those seeking shelter from the cold can visit one of the following six DFSS warming areas, which are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

312-744-2014

DFSS Daytime drop-in centers

DFSS has also activated DFSS-funded daytime drop-in centers to offer extended hours to those experiencing homelessness.

The following locations are open through Tuesday:

Inspiration Corporation – Drop-in center for all ages at 4554 North Broadway #207:

Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Opening at 6 a.m. for breakfast through noon or later

La Casa Norte – Youth drop-in center at 1736 West 47th Street:

Offers 24/7 Services for youth.

Lincoln Park Community Services – Drop-in center for all ages at 1521 North Sedwick Street:

24/7 drop-in Services between Sunday, Jan. 14, and Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Matthew House – Drop-in center for all ages at 3722 South Indiana:

Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broadway Youth Center – Youth drop-in center at 1023 West Irving Park Road:

Extended evening hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Covenant House – Youth drop-in center at 2934 West Lake Street:

Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Visit the City of Chicago’s website for a full list of Chicago Park District warming center locations open on Sunday and Monday.