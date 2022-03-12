Clarendon Hills children make bracelets to raise money for Ukraine

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. — A group of 2nd grade girls in Clarendon Hills are teaming up to make bracelets in an effort to raise money for Ukrainian civilians.

“It makes me feel sad for the people in the Ukraine because they’re suffering from something they couldn’t even chose to happen,” 2nd grader Mila Feeney said.

The group of students call themselves ‘The Giving Girls’, and they’ve raised over $13,600 for UNICEF to benefit the cause.

A spokesperson for UNICEF acknowledged the effort, offering the following statement to WGN:

“Working with partners, UNICEF teams in Ukraine will be delivering medical supplies to 22 hospitals in 5 different conflict-affected areas of Ukraine, to benefit 20,000 children and mothers.”

The parents of the Giving Girls ask anyone wanting to pitch in to donate to UNICEF on behalf of The Giving Girls.