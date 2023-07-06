CHICAGO — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined local community leaders to call on CPS to take another look at the removal of three African American principals from their schools.

Crump is advocating for due process in three cases, saying CPS is corrupt and needs to be held accountable.

“We have to look at our whole education system and see where else they are attacking our children because now more than ever, we have to speak up for our children’s future,” Crump said in a press conference held Thursday.

All three principals were present at the conference and said the allegations that sparked the investigation are not credible and are based on their race.

Abdule Muhammad was the principle at Lindblom Math and Science Academy on the south side and was removed in March for undisclosed reasons. Gerald Morrow was also removed as principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy late last year for another investigation CPS refrained to elaborate on.

Kimberly Gibson was also dismissed and moved to handling student safety. She was the principal of the Lakeview school that she helped rename Hariet Tubman. Crump said she was the target of racist tweets after the district began its investigation.

Many of the speakers called on CPS to quote and end their racist practices.

“A report that CPS tried hard not to release, that exposes the core of the racist system that smears, defames and persecutes principals for having the audacity to hold the system accountable for serving Black students,” Troy LaRaviere, from the Chicago Principals’ Association.

CPS responded with a statement:

“The District has comprehensive procedures in place to thoroughly investigate allegations of staff misconduct, ensuring our employees are afforded proper due process, and make fair employment decisions. Such investigations take time and preclude us from providing ongoing and detailed updates.”

During the press conference, people associated with the press conference got into a physical altercation with a man on the sidewalk. It is still unclear what prompted the altercation. There was no additional information provided.