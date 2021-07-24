Citywide park cleanups help unite community

CHICAGO — A massive citywide park cleanup was held in Chicago on Saturday in an event called ‘Pitch in for the Parks’, where volunteers rolled up their sleeves and picked up some trash.

Volunteers gathered Saturday at Emerson Park in West Rogers Park to clean up the area and take pride in the neighborhood.

Emerson Park is one of nine parks located in the city’s 40th Ward, among 600 parks in Chicago. All of them are on the list to get a once-over.

Thousands of volunteers are allowing hundreds of the city’s parks to get the special treatment, organized by the Chicago Parks Foundation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, parks have been a place to go and be fairly safe from the virus, which resulted in more litter.

Willa Lang of the CPF said that residents have a sense of urgency to give back and help out the nature in their community.