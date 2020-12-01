City tows over 230 vehicles on first day of overnight parking ban

CHICAGO – The City of Chicago towed over 230 vehicles on the first day of the overnight parking ban.

On Dec. 1 every year it’s become a ritual of sorts, but this year with COVID-19 in the mix, some towed wish for leniency amid the pandemic.

Jabari Phillips moved to the city in April. So when this year’s overnight parking ban went into effect, his car was among the 232 towed on the first day. Now, he’s out $175.

“Today rent’s due, December 1st,” said Phillips. “Terrible time, it’s Christmas right around the corner.”

Every year on Dec. 1, Chicago’s overnight parking ban goes into effect on 107 miles of main streets, regardless if there’s any snow on the ground.

From 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. until April 1, cars are not allowed to park on those streets.

For many struggling financially this year because of the virus, a ticket and a tow makes it even tougher.

Food delivery driver said the $175 she paid Tuesday is what she typically makes in a work day.

“I’m a ride share driver, so basically I work for free today,” said Bryant. “So that sucks.”

Siraj Salauddin is hoping to argue on behalf of his 77-year-old mother, who he said didn’t see the sign when she parked her car on Devon Avenue.

“The fine is like half of her income,” said Saluaddin. “She only make like $300, she only make $300 dollars a month.”

The city towed 16 less cars than last year at this time, according to officials.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation is encouraging people to read signs carefully. Keep in mind, there’s another 500 miles of main roadways that have parking bans if there’s at least two inches of snow on the ground.