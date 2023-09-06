CHICAGO — As more migrants continue getting sent to Chicago from Texas, city leaders are looking to find more shelters for them to live.

On Wednesday, 34th Ward Ald. Bill Conway plans to hold a meeting discussing the city’s plans to open migrant shelter at the Chicago Parthenon Guest House, located at 310 South Halsted Street, in Greektown.

Just last week, the city opened the Lake Shore Hotel in Kenwood for migrants to live.

These are just two options of housing for asylum seekers being bussed from Texas.

Last week was the anniversary of when the first group arrived from the border. Since then, more than 13,000 migrants have been brought to Chicago.

Migrants have found shelter living in and around police stations and recently at O’Hare International Airport.

Ald. Conway’s meeting Wednesday will be open to the public to voice their concerns about the new shelter coming to the Greektown neighborhood.