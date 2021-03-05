City shuts down makeshift club in Old Town, cites six businesses for COVID-19 violations

CHICAGO — A makeshift club in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood was shut down and six businesses were cited by the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection agency in recent investigations, according to city officials.

A residential location at 333 West North Avenue was holding a gathering with 97 people, without social distancing or face coverings.

The residence was also issued cease-and-desist orders for operating without the required business license. The matter remains under investigation.

The citations followed 86 investigations performed by BACP from February 25 to February 28.

Other businesses cited include:

Blue Line, 1548 North Damen Avenue: Operating with 15 people inside past the required midnight closure.

Café Il Cortile, 8443 West Lawrence Avenue: Allowing over 100 people to dine indoors, with customers and employees not wearing face coverings. Social distancing was also not observed, with more than six people seen per table and with customers not seated while eating or drinking.

Dunkin Donuts, 11525 South Halsted Street: Failure to require employees to wear face coverings.

Granero, 2529 North Milwaukee Avenue: Holding an over-capacity gathering and staying open past required midnight closure.

Kreative Cave, 4803 North Milwaukee Avenue: Holding a gathering with 73 people without social distancing or face covering. Business was also issued cease-and-desist order for operating without required licenses.

Renaissance Bronzeville, 4641 South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive: Holding a gathering with over 100 people without social distancing or face coverings. Business was also cited and issued a cease-and-desist order for allowing on-site smoking without a tobacco license.