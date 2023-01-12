CHICAGO — The City of Chicago said it plans to move migrants into the old Wadsworth Elementary School starting later this month as it works to serve “both the homeless and migrant populations.”

Starting Jan. 23, the city said it will start moving people into the shelter. It will house 250 people to start and increase gradually from there.

In a FAQ given to neighbors at a meeting Thursday evening, the Department of Family and Support Services said it plans to use the shelter for up to two years, but the situation remains fluid and depends on the federal government.

The city said it has considered a number of locations for shelter and the school in Wadsworth meets safety, health and capacity requirements while needing just a few updates.

Previous plans to open the school as a shelter were paused because neighbors criticized city leaders and said they didn’t get a voice In the decision.

Single men and women will be housed in separate sections at the shelter, the city said.

City contractors will provide 24/7 security at all entrances and contact regular rounds inside each building, the city said. The Chicago Police Department is implementing a plan and will make regular visits to the building during every watch.

On Thursday, WGN learned a new group of migrants is being housed at Northerly Island Visitor’s Center. The news was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The city said it’s providing shelter to just under 4,000 migrants and it’s running out of space.

A worker at the visitor center told WGN the center is closed until further notice because it’s being used as a shelter.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 15 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, are being housed at the center until Friday.

The mayor’s office confirmed the report in a statement.

“As the City of Chicago continues to respond to this humanitarian crisis and with shelter space being at capacity it is out of necessity that we are using this site as a temporary shelter until other arrangements can be made with our local and community partners,” the statement read.